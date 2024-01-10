Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 10,617 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,617 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after acquiring an additional 940,800 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,452,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.97. 36,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $76.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.