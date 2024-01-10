Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Purchases Shares of 200,000 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Barrick Gold accounts for 8.4% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,551,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,300.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

