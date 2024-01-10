State of Michigan Retirement System Has $27.57 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 65,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.8% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.57.

Shares of LMT traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.92. 97,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,727. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.36 and a 200 day moving average of $444.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

