Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.38, but opened at $61.58. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Forward Air shares last traded at $60.55, with a volume of 38,526 shares traded.

FWRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.43.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWRD

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Forward Air Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 279,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,700,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.