Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.43. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 26,457 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $318.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

