Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $17,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URTH. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URTH traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $132.39. 213,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.01. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $133.65. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

