Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 23 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $503,385,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $480.11. 116,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

