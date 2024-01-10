Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 165.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 71,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,651. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.