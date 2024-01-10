Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Nordson by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $999,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Nordson by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,021 shares of company stock worth $2,452,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.10. 20,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,519. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $265.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.17.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

