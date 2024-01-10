iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Holdings Increased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,625,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,548,000 after purchasing an additional 477,623 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 805,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 609,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 356,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 234,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,326. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $23.91.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

