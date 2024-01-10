Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vale by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 24.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vale by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vale by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VALE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Vale Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. 6,058,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,631,217. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

