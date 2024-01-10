Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 545 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,152 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,935,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $71.52.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

