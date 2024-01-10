Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.98. 407,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,938. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $242.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.77 and its 200-day moving average is $136.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

