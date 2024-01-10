Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $4.71 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,778. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

