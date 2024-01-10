Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,988,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $17,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE LOW traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $219.06. The company had a trading volume of 510,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

