Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Robert Half worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $81.82. 153,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

