Marquette Asset Management LLC Invests $73,000 in Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Rain Oncology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Rain Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN remained flat at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Rain Oncology Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity at Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 109,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $131,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,890,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 131,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $130,314.69. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,024,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,241.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 109,435 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $131,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,890,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

