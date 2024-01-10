Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,637 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after buying an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after buying an additional 7,477,096 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,633,000 after buying an additional 2,681,989 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,367 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.