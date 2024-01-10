Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Position Lifted by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,464,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,750 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 1.03% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $38,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 75,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,318. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

