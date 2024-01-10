Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $10.19 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.4% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 68,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.3 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $7.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.64. The stock had a trading volume of 460,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.