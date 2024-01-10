Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 260 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,138,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 139,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after acquiring an additional 42,522 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $251.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.12.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

