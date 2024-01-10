SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $80.75. 12,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,144. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.40.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

