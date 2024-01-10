SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 230,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,586. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $65.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

