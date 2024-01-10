Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,547 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF comprises about 1.0% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLJP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,888,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 778.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after buying an additional 1,310,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,162,000 after buying an additional 993,240 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,005,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,173,000 after buying an additional 576,569 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLJP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 58,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,150. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

