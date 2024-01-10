Lafayette Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3,478.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 185,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,067. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

