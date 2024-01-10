Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.11 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Saratoga Investment Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.35. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SAR shares. Compass Point downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saratoga Investment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.