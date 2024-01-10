Brio Consultants LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $331,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

ESGD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,139. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $75.87.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

