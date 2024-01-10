First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $21.70 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $21,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.70. 168,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

