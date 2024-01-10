Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Omnicom Group worth $25,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.31. The company had a trading volume of 194,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.