Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $464,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $292.67. 210,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,304. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

