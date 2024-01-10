Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 126,266 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,968 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 125,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $31.45.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

