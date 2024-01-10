Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Mainstreet Equity Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE MEQ traded down C$1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$147.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 960. Mainstreet Equity has a 52-week low of C$120.00 and a 52-week high of C$152.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$142.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$137.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$2.31. The firm had revenue of C$56.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.92 million. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 52.09% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Research analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity will post 6.5918092 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mainstreet Equity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mainstreet Equity news, Director Ron Anderson acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$143.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,800.00. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mainstreet Equity

(Get Free Report)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.