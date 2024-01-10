Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 89.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of EARN stock remained flat at $6.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. 37,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,926. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($1.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EARN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

