Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 89.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
Shares of EARN stock remained flat at $6.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. 37,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,926. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EARN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
