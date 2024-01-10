Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $171.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allstate traded as high as $152.00 and last traded at $150.92, with a volume of 55855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.98.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.25.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Allstate by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 19.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

