Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

EAD stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. 64,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,113. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAD. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

