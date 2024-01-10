Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CRF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 119,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.51. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

