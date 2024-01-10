UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

UniFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. UniFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

UniFirst stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.80. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $150.50 and a 52-week high of $205.59.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 24.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 29.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

