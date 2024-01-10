Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $29.49.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

