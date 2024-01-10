Bray Capital Advisors Sells 633 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

