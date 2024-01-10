TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,832,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on ZTS
Zoetis Stock Performance
Shares of ZTS stock opened at $195.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.11 and a 12 month high of $201.92.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zoetis Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.
About Zoetis
Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zoetis
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Penny stock watch: Is it time to take a bit out of BARK, Inc.?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Big gains on the horizon for shipping stocks in Red Sea conflict?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.