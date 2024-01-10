Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Up to $12.67

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $13.00. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 20,735 shares traded.
Ramaco Resources Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90.
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.
Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources
In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,227.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,945,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock worth $27,908,729.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METCB. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.