Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 1.1 %

SHEL stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.