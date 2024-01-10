Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down to $22.35

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.35, but opened at $18.77. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 3,539,259 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AEHR. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 14.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $548.93 million, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

