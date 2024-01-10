Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $927.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $963.52 and a 200 day moving average of $944.28. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

