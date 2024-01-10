Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after purchasing an additional 353,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $485.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.01. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.63.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

