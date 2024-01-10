Smith Salley & Associates Sells 2,599 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

