Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 656 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 98,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 127,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,209,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.90. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

