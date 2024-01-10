Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

