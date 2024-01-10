Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 48 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $823.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $544.95 and a 52-week high of $841.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $805.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $752.05.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.