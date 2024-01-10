896 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 896 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 378,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

